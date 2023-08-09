SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,595 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 264.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 374,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 246,768 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 214,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $53.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Wedbush lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Profile

(Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.