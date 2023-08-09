SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 977 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 3.8 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.13. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 394.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

