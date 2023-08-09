SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Interface by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 276,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Interface by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Interface by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 146,634 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TILE. Truist Financial increased their price target on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Interface Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $598.66 million, a P/E ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

