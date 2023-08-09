SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

WABC stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

