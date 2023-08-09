SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

KYMR opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

