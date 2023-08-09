SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $892.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

