SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,450 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Radziwill bought 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 40,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,617.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group Company Profile

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

