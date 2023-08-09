SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 42,273 OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.08.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.14 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

