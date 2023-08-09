SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,614 Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Saul Centers Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BFS opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $897.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $26,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,359.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saul Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

