SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,408 The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lovesac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lovesac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Lovesac Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

About Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

