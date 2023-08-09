SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 797,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,503,000 after purchasing an additional 556,129 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 441,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 431,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 347,824 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

GMAB stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

