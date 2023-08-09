SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 78.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $153,411,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $117,087,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,991 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

