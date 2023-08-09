SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $271.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.70.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 42.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

