SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $341.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.18. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $198.59 and a one year high of $345.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

