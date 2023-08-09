SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 579,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 270,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,769,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,620,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 54,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

In related news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

