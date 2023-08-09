SG Americas Securities LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

