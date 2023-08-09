SG Americas Securities LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.