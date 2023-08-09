SG Americas Securities LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $22.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Life Time Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $814,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.