SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,490,972,010,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 158.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 245,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 150,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,480 shares of company stock worth $15,320,459. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

