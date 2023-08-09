SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $841.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.