SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

HCCI opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. Research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.