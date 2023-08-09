SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

