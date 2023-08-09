SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $240,000 in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,800,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 204,383 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of RAPT opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

