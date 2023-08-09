SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $242,000 in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. William Blair initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at $18,185,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $875,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at $18,185,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $1,262,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

