SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $245,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CareDx by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,164,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 985,010 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in CareDx by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 914,713 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 9.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,799,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,147,000 after purchasing an additional 611,257 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $124,987.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock worth $331,041 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $593.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.03.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

