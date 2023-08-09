SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $252,000 in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,369 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,119,000 after buying an additional 214,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 155,484 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 104,202 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $552.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $54.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 25.03%. Analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

