SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $254,000 in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNEX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 110.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 122,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 107,778 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in StoneX Group by 551.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Price Performance

StoneX Group stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.35.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group Profile

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

