SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $258,000 in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $861.74 million, a PE ratio of 139.01 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $844,611.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,721,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,344,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $183,984.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,296.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $844,611.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,721,665 shares in the company, valued at $94,344,207.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

