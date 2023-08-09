SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $260,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $676.49 million, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.39 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

