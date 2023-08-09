SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $263,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $746,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $746,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $2,520,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,004.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129 over the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of OMI opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.