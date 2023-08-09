SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 162,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.62 and a 200-day moving average of $218.10.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

