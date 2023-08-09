SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,904 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 10,500.0% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Marqeta by 12.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Marqeta by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 391,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 30.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 286,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

