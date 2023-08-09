SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,707.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $1,399,896.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,910,370.17. Insiders own 1.65% of the company's stock.
ArcBest Stock Performance
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.
ArcBest Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 5.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.
ArcBest Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
