SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

