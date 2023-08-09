SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

