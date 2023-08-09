SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $199.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.97. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $7,972,615. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

