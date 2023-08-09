SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of National Research by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Research by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 40.81%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $154,198.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,371,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,330,322.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 122,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

