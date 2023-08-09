SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 178,384 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 631.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,251,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,823,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $861.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

