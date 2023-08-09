SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 178,384 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 631.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Tellurian by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $861.10 million, a P/E ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

