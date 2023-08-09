SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,004.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

