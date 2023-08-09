SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,983,000 after acquiring an additional 594,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $822,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,194,483.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $822,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,194,483.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,085 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,131 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $22.63.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

