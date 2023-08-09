SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 146.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $90,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 272,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,358.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,973 shares of company stock worth $1,501,560 and sold 72,468 shares worth $1,560,044. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

