SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 42,273 OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OraSure Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ OSUR opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on OSUR. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.
