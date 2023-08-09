SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 6,011 National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Research by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in National Research by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 40.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. National Research’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $85,170.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,246,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,254,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 122,567 shares of company stock worth $5,544,729 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

