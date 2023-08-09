SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPOF stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $97,196.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,348 shares of company stock worth $2,219,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

