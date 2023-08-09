SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 305.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $612.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

