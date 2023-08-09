SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,325,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,191 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 212,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LADR. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 89.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

