SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after buying an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $9,525,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OLO by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 1,356,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 1,577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 886,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 833,837 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:OLO opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $160,478 over the last 90 days. 39.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

