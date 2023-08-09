SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 347,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 207,097 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Squarespace Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $63,880.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 654,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,978,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $63,880.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,312 shares of company stock worth $9,029,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

