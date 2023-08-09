SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

NYSE:ABG opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.10.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

